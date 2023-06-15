Jennifer Lawrence Claims Her Mother Sold Her Toilet on Craiglist to a Hollywood Producer

Getty

"No Hard Feelings" star Jennifer Lawrence claims her mother once sold her toilet to Lee Eisenberg, the long-time writing partner of her new film's director, Gene Stupnitsky -- and Eisenberg responds!

Craigslist features in Jennifer Lawrence's latest film project, and it also features in what has to be one of the more bizarre anecdotes from her life -- that also shares a connection to said film, "No Hard Feelings."

In the film, Lawrence's character answers a Craigslist ad by a couple seeking a woman to date their 19-year-old son, Percy. Lawrence, of course, is a full grown woman at 32 years old -- with their age and life experience differences driving a lot of the comedy.

If that's not weird enough, how about Lawrence's mom selling her broken toilet on Craigslist to a buyer who not only knew that it was her toilet, but also has a connection to this film.

According to Lawrence, director Gene Sputnisky's longtime writing partner Lee Eisenberg was the buyer. She said that it happened "years ago," but never specified exactly how long ago we're talking. Was it pre-fame, or was he purportedly buying a celebrity toilet?

When asked why her mother would be selling a toilet on Craigslist in the first place, Lawrence told People, "I don't know. I'm like, 'I broke it.' My mom sold it for me."

On top of that, Lawrence thanked "No Hard Feelings" for the fact she even knows the story now. As Eisenberg reportedly knew it was her toilet when he bought it, either he or Sputnisky would have filled her in, "So thanks, Mom."

Or did it happen at all? Almost immediately after Lawrence shared the anecdote, Eisenberg shared the story's headline to his Instagram and denied it outright.

"So proud to be a part of Hollywood lore. While the story is completely untrue, it’s a thrill to be a part of the cultural conversation," he captioned his post. "I’ve never bought Jennifer Lawrence’s old toilets, but maybe this will open the door."

Comments on Eisenberg's post were mixed, with some convinced this makes it only more definite that he totally did buy the toilet, while some others wondered if the whole crazy story was just a great way to drum up some free publicity for "No Hard Feelings" by getting news outlet to (ahem) write stories about it.

Eisenberg did wrap up his comment by telling everyone, "Go see NO HARD FEELINGS June 23 in theaters everywhere!" Hmmm....