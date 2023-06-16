Chelsea Handler Mocks Al Pacino, Robert De Niro for Procreating: 'Horny Old Men'

Twitter / Getty

The comic urged the Hollywood legends to "stop spreading their seeds" in a new video shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Chelsea Handler is sharing her thoughts on male celebrities welcoming children later in life, including Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who both just became fathers at 79, and 83, respectively.

On Wednesday, the comedian posted a video on her social media accounts in which she spoke about the "new epidemic" spreading across the country: "horny old men who won't stop spreading their seeds." In the clip, Handler jokingly trolled men "who cannot stop procreating," listing De Niro and Pacino, as well as Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk as examples.

"There's a new epidemic sweeping the country. And no, it's not another virus," Handler, 48, began. "It's worse. Horny old men who won't stop spreading their seeds."

"And don't even get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like," she continued as photos of De Niro, Pacino, Musk and Baldwin appeared on the screen. "They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children." (Note: It's actually 29.)

"Robert De Niro just had his seventh child at the tender age of 79," Handler added.

De Niro and Pacino have made headlines recently over becoming fathers at their age. De Niro revealed last month that he had welcomed his seventh child, while Pacino just became a dad for the fourth time at 83. (TMZ reported Thursday that the Oscar winner's girlfriend gave birth.)

Baldwin, 65, shares seven children -- who are all under the age of 10 -- with wife Hilaria. He is also dad to daughter Ireland, 27.

Meanwhile, Musk, 51, has 10 children. In her video, Handler said of the Tesla founder, "Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as Murdoch or De Niro. He's not in his eighties, but because of his personality, he may as well be."

The "Chelsea Lately" alum continued with her bit.

"So do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?" she asked, before sharing her "plan to stop this madness."

"I am offering myself up for auction for any available octogenarian," Handler said. "You can find me on eBay or Doordash. And for 20% off, you can use the code 'sugar tits.'"

"Actually, maybe all of these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques," she quipped.