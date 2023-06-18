Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Baby Bump Pics After Public Pregnancy Reveal

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were expecting with a cute video reveal of her in the audience of a Blink-182 concert holding up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

It certainly seems less likely that Kourtney Kardashian, 44, was revealing her pregnancy to Travis Barker, 47, with that video announcement they shared of her holding up a sign as he performed on-stage.

That video was posted on Saturday, followed one day later by the first pics of Kourtney's visible baby bump -- just in time for Father's Day. In a carousel of images shared to her Instagram page, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer are all smiles.

The pics seem to be taken around the same time as the video, as Kourtney is sporting the same semi-sheer bodysuit and in one of them, she appears to be working on the sign. Others feature Travis kissing her bump and even appearing to drum on it.

Her bump is also clearly visible in the actual moment where she held up the sign telling Travis that she was pregnant. Unless he hadn't seen her in quite awhile, it seems unlikely he wouldn't have already known at that moment. Instead, despite his apparent shock in the original video, this was likely a staged moment for the public.

Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler seemed to confirm that idea in a since-deleted comment after the video was posted. When asked her thoughts on the baby, she expressed that she was happy for her ex-husband and his new wife, but she also noted, per TMZ, "I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me."

That comment was quickly deleted, but Kourtney made it just as obvious herself -- or seemingly so -- with this new batch of photos spotlighting a pretty clear baby bump.

Regardless, this marks the seventh addition to her and Travis' large shared family. Kourtney shares three with Scott Disick -- Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 -- while Travis shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Shanna, as well as stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Alabama was among those chiming in with congratulations for the parents-to-be. She, quite simply, commented, "Baby #7." Kylie dropped into the comments, too, with nothing but love: "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Kim and Khloe, as well as momager Kris Jenner, all shared Kourtney's video to their IG Stories, with Kim adding, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" and Khloe captioning it, "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much"

