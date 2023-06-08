Jana Kramer Expecting First Child with Fiancé Allan Russell

Getty

The actress -- who just recently announced her engagement to Russell -- is also mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Congratulations are in order for Jana Kramer -- she's going to be a mom of three!

In an interview with People on Thursday, the 39-year-old actress revealed she's expecting her first child with her fiancé Allan Russell.

Kramer -- who announced her engagement to Russell late last month -- is also mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell is also a dad to a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," Kramer told People. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

The "Whine Down" podcast host said she and Russell, 42, discussed having children together.

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man," she explained. "It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again. I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

Kramer said she started to experience a pregnancy symptom when she and Russell attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together in March.

"I had this metallic taste in my mouth," she said. "That's what I felt with both my other kids' [pregnancies]. So I went to the store and got my Clearblue test. It said pregnant, and we just started crying."

The "One Tree Hill" alum went on to add how she's feeling during her pregnancy so far, revealing that she had "a large hemorrhage."

"I was sick with Jolie and I had hyperemesis gravidarum with Jace. I've been sick with this one but not as sick as the last two," she told People. "In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried.' I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."