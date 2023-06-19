Dwayne Johnson Urges Fans to 'Reconcile' with Fathers After Failing to Do So Before Own Dad's Death

Instagram

Opening up about his "complicated" relationship with his father, who died in 2020, The Rock said they "got in the biggest fight" before his death and never got to patch things up.

Dwayne Johnson used Father's Day as an opportunity to open up about some regrets he has regarding his relationship with his own late dad.

After sending an initial message urging dads to "accept your flowers today," he followed it up with a video late Sunday night speaking to "all the fathers out there like me, who on this day, we don't have the privilege anymore of wishing our own dads a happy Father's Day."

The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, passed away in 2020 and, according to Johnson, they weren't in a good place at the time of his death.

"There's a lot of guys out there, like me, who had a tough love, complicated relationship with our fathers. I had that with my old man, I know a lot of you guys did too as well," shared Johnson. "So it's tricky, because they're not here now and we wish they were."

"I do. I wish he was here one more time so I can say, 'Hey, I love you, happy Father's Day, thank you for raising me with the capacity which you did have,' even though at times it was complicated and at times we fought. But we don't have that privilege, so it's tricky," he added.

Johnson explained that he and his dad "got in the biggest fight" he "ever had in my life" with his father around Christmas 2019.

"We weren't talking, or I wasn't talking, and three weeks later he dropped dead, and that was it," shared Johnson. "I never had a chance to say goodbye and I never even had a chance to reconcile what we were going through. I got goosebumps right now."

He then encouraged his followers to do their best to overcome their issues with family.

"Do your best to reconcile it, because the alternative is something could happen and then all of a sudden you’re writing the eulogy for your dad's funeral, like I found myself," he said of his father, Rocky Johnson, who died in early 2020.

"If you have an opportunity, if your old man is around and you do have a shot to reconcile it," he concluded. "All our dads [who are] up in heaven are looking down on us now. Hopefully they're proud of what they see."

"Do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you and get right with your dad.

It's important," he added in his caption.