Kesha Reveals She Almost Died After Complications From Egg Freezing Procedure

Getty

"It was horrifying," said Kesha of the procedure which almost took her life.

Kesha is opening up about her experience with a rare health complication that nearly resulted in her death.

In an interview with Self, the singer opened up about the procedure in which she decided to freeze her eggs. However, Kesha was left with complications from the usually standard procedure that doctor's attributed to her immunodeficiency disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

"I almost died in January," said Kesha in the interview. "I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months. It was horrifying."

Last year, on New Year's Eve, the pop star was performing in the Bahamas but was ill after the show and even unable to walk. She was flown to a hospital in Miami, where she was for the next 9 days.

However, Kesha is somewhat apprehensive about speaking on the event, as she doesn't want it to be put out of context and made to be a statement about pregnancy or reproductive health.

"I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body," clarified Kesha.