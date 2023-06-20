Kim Kardashian Shares Fathers Day Tribute to Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Sr.

Getty

"Best to ever do it!" says Kim of her late father, Robert, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim Kardashian shared a touching tribute on Fathers Day.

"The Kardashians" star celebrated the holiday with a sweet look at some throwback photos of her with father Robert Kardashian Sr. and former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner.

"Best to ever do it!" captioned Kim. "I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two. Thank you. Happy Fathers Day."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Caitlyn added the post to her Instagram Story, where she responded, "Love you."

Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn's daughter and Kim's sister, also gave the post a holding back tears emoji.

The pictures in Kim's post included family photos of her parents and siblings, goofy outtakes of her father, and pictures posing with Caitlyn as well.

Kris Jenner, Kim's mother, was married to Robert Sr. from 1978 to 1991, until the couple divorced. Kris then remarried Caitlyn the same year and the two were married until 2015.