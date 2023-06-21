Jennifer Lawrence Corrects Story About Mom Selling Toilet on Craigslist

Getty

While the No Hard Feelings star initially said her mother sold her broken toilet to the longtime writing partner of the comedy's director, she's now admitted that she recalled the story incorrectly.

Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight about a hilarious anecdote she told involving Craigslist and ... a toilet.

It began last week when the actress -- who has been promoting her upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings -- recalled a story about her mom selling a toilet on Craigslist as the website is featured in the film's premise. Lawrence's character in the movie answers a Craigslist ad by a couple seeking a woman to date their 19-year-old son, Percy.

The 32-year-old Oscar winner told People that her mom sold her broken toilet to a buyer on Craigslist "years" ago, and the buyer just so happened to have a connection to No Hard Feelings. According to Lawrence, director Gene Sputnisky's longtime writing partner Lee Eisenberg was the buyer.

However, almost immediately after Lawrence shared the anecdote, Eisenberg shared the story's headline to his Instagram and denied it outright.

And a few days later, the real story was finally revealed. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of No Hard Feelings on Tuesday, Lawrence admitted she had initially recalled the anecdote incorrectly.

"I ended up getting it backward," she shared. "My mom bought Lee's toilet. When he clarified and was like, 'None of this is true.' I was like, 'Well, it's not [not true].' I literally just got confused about who bought or sold [the toilet]."