Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Down in Tears Eating Spicy Wings on Hot Ones

YouTube

"I feel like I'm gonna die!" the Oscar winner told Hot Ones host, Sean Evans, who revealed hosting the popular web series for so long has turned him off chicken.

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest star to take on the wings of death on Hot Ones -- and it's safe to say the spicy eating challenge hit her hard.

During her appearance on the popular YouTube series, which is hosted by Sean Evans, the Oscar winner was put in the hot seat, and tasked with eating progressively spicy chicken wings while being interviewed about her life and career.

The 32-year-old appeared to eat the first seven hot wings with ease, and everything seemed to be going well ... that is, until she got to wing number 8, Da Bomb, aka the hot sauce that often breaks celebrities on the show.

"Oh good heavens. Oh my god. Ooh!" Lawrence said, fanning herself as she chewed the wing. After she finished her bite, the Hunger Games actress really began to freak out. "Oh my god, I'm panicking!" she told Evans, before grabbing the entire pitcher of ice water.

Lawrence began to sob, and took sips of her various beverages in an attempt to calm the burn. "Nothing helps!" she exclaimed. "I'm drooling so much!"

The Don't Look Up actress then looked at the camera as a tear streamed down her cheek. "Is my face okay?" she said, laughing. When asked a question about Don't Look Up director Adam McKay, Lawrence hilariously answered the question while full-on crying at the same time.

As they moved on to the next wing, and Lawrence took a bite, she said through tears, "I feel like I'm gonna die!"

JLaw was still feeling the burn from Da Bomb, and took the bottle of hot sauce off the table and threw it on the ground.

Despite the pain, the American Hustle star ultimately finished the challenge, making it to the final wing.

"I actually feel better," she joked while chewing the last wing.

Meanwhile, throughout the interview, JLaw asked Evans questions about the popular web series, with the host hilariously admitting that the show has turned him off chicken.

"I'm sure you're off wings, are you off chicken?" Lawrence asked, to which Evans replied with a laugh, "Yeah, actually."

"Any sort of chicken sandwich, fried, like, whatever, it all feels like work to me, you know? But it always follows me too," he continued, adding that often when he goes to restaurants, chefs want to bring him chicken wings. "They're just like, 'There's the chicken wing guy, let's give him some wings.'"

During the interview, Lawrence -- who is promoting her upcoming comedy, No Hard Feelings -- opened up about her career, her break from acting, her love of movies and more.

As with most Hot Ones episodes, Evans asked the star about popular headlines and interesting trivia about her film, with Lawrence recalling her past on-set injuries, including tearing her diaphragm from hyperventilating so much filming mother! and losing "a section" of teeth on the set of Don't Look Up.

Check out the entire video, above!