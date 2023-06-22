How Kim Kardashian Got Her 'A Piece of My Glamour' Back Seven Years After Paris Robbery

Getty

"This is like the nicest piece of jewelry I own. Because I lost it all," said Kim while reflecting on harrowing ordeal on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian had an emotional moment after a surprise gift had her reflecting on her Paris 2016 robbery.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star received a diamond cross necklace from designers Dolce & Gabbana after she joined their team as the creative director on their Spring-Summer 2023 show.

"This is beautiful. You guys!" said Kim backstage. "This is like the nicest piece of jewelry I own. Because I lost it all."

Kim elaborated on the gift during a confessional in the episode.

"After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry," revealed Kardashian. "I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me, it was such a—I didn't know I was ready for that experience and what that meant, but I was. I was ready to, like, give it up."

While this gift marked a new era for her and her relationship with jewelry, Kardashian also noted that the first thing she ever bought when she got a big check was a diamond cross necklace.

"This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace," she added. "This like brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that's why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience."

"You ruined it for the next boyfriend who is ever going to try to buy me something," Kim quipped.

On October 3, 2016, Kim was robbed at gunpoint and bound in her hotel room in Paris, France.

According to the police report -- which was filed just hours after the reality star escaped from plastic ties two robbers placed around her wrists and ankles -- Kim described in detail what had been taken from her room: two diamond Cartier bracelets, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and the diamond cross Jacob necklace. "I think they robbed me of $5 million dollars," she said at the time.

Kim was so shaken by the traumatic incident that she took a three-month hiatus from the public eye and social media. When she returned, she wore little to no jewelry -- a practice she continued in the years since.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.