Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Set Rules on When to Introduce Kids to New Partners: Court Docs

The former couple -- who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4 -- also revealed they won't be paying one another child support, sharing they'll be splitting education costs for their children.

Tia Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict are putting their children first as they co-parent following their divorce, including setting a game plan for when their children can meet any new partners.

As shown in new court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple has set legal guidelines for when their two children -- son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4 -- can be introduced to future romantic partners.

According to the rule, which Mowry and Hardrict said was in the "best interest" of their children, Cree and Cairo will only be able to meet a possible partner of their mom or dad if the parent has been in an "exclusive relationship" for "at least six months."

"Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months," the documents read. "Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship."

The new court docs also revealed that both Mowry, 44, and Hardrict, 43, won't be paying one another child support, and instead will split the costs for Cree and Cairo's education. Hardrict will pay for Cree's tuition, while Mowry will handle Cairo's.

In October, TMZ reported that Mowry had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Not long after news broke of the divorce filing, the "Sister, Sister" alum shared the announcement on Instagram, confirming she and the "All American" star had separated.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she captioned a photo of herself and Hardrict, above "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."