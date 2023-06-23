Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson Share Wildest On-Stage Experiences After Bebe Rexha Phone Incident

iHeartMedia/SiriusXM

Adam Lambert details the craziest thing a fan ever threw at him on stage, and how he dealt with it, while Kelly Clarkson shares the moment a fan charged her on stage, and what almost made her give up touring.

Thanks to the media coverage of Bebe Rexha getting blasted in the face by a cell phone while performing on stage, and Ava Max subsequently getting assaulted on-stage by a fan, other artists like Adam Lambert and Kelly Clarkson are coming forward with their own crazy fan encounters.

The two "American Idol" alums shared their stories, with one of them both disturbing and funny, and the other disturbing and creepy. This should never be a thing that happens, with artists getting assaulted by their so-called fans by thrown objects, or fans storming the stage.

Nevertheless, it apparently happens more than most people consider. In Lambert's case, he made it clear that things being thrown at artists -- at least in his experience -- is not an altogether unusual thing. "I usually kick things off the stage," he said on SiriusXM's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" on Thursday.

Obviously there's a storied tradition innocuous (but perhaps a bit raunchy) things like bras and panties flying on stage, but in one case, Lambert said that "someone threw a 12-inch dildo at me."

Even worse, he said that it did hit him, which could have caused an injury. In his case, though, it hit him low enough that it bounced off of him, then "bounced on the floor once and then flopped there for a minute like a dead salmon."

"I kind of stopped for a second, and I was like 'Ok, I have a mixed feeling of like horror, like anger that someone threw this heavy thing at me," he said of the moment. "Then, this is hilarious."

Then, as he does with everything else that makes it's way on the stage, Lambert said, "I kicked it immediately back in the audience, and I think I hit the woman that threw it!"

Kelly Clarkson shared her story after hearing about what happened to Rexha during her recent appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show."

When Stern shared the original detail the police shared that the alleged assailant told them he threw the phone at Rexha, giving her a black eye, because he thought it was funny, Clarkson promptly replied, "Then he should have let her throw a telephone at his face [so] that he could experience that 'fun.'"

She talked about her own frightening experience on-stage, which was even more intimate and more along the lines of what happened to Ava Max.

"I was singing at this thing, and my eyes were closed," she told Stern. "And this person on live TV on this show overseas rushed the stage and came up and hugged me and put their arms around me. But when your eyes are closed and you're singing, you aren't thinking anything."

Clarkson said the experience left her feeling so rattled, she was actually quiet -- "if I'm not talking, there's a problem" -- leaving her team to worry about making sure she was actually okay.

"It was very scary," she said, "just because you think at that moment, I realized how vulnerable I was and I'd never thought like that before."

She also thought about some of the worst-ever on-stage experiences, reflecting on the 2017 mass shooting that happened at a Jason Aldean concert where 60 people died and more than 400 were injured.

Still married at the time to Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson said she looked at him and wondered, "I don't know when I'm gonna go back out [on tour]. Because then you start thinking like, 'I'm gonna risk that and not see my kids again because I was singing on stage ... It becomes very silly."

The answer to the question of when she'll tour again, as it turns out, is next month. With the release of her album "Chemistry" -- which deals with the end of her marriage -- Clarkson is kicking off a series of shows in Las Vegas next month.