Ariana Madix Celebrated 38th Birthday with New Beau Daniel Wai

The Vanderpump Rules star shared highlights from her birthday bash on Instagram, where she was seen drinking champagne and partying with friends.

Ariana Madix just celebrated her 38th birthday in style.

The Vanderpump Rules star -- who recently shot to a new level fame when her boyfriend of nearly ten years, Tom Sandoval, was caught cheating on her with co-star and friend Raquel Leviss -- gave fans a glimpse into her big bash via Instagram as she celebrated with her friends.

And right by her side for the festivities was her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, who was caught on makeup artist Jared Lipscomb's IG Story cooking for the party.

"@thestrongwai is our chef de cuisine to celebrate our unicorn de queen," captioned Lipscomb. Madix's friend Bradley Kearns also showed off Wai's cooking, with a picture of him pouring his "homemade BBQ sauce" over some ribs.

Former Pump Rules star Dayna Kathan also shared a shot of Madix and Wai to IG on Monday (above), thanking him for "making the most incredible dinner for like 50,000 people."

Lipscomb also posted a story of Madix being presented with a classy, round cake and tall sparking candles -- before the party then moved on to a nightclub, where Madix reposted a story of her and friends taking tequila shots. The star also posted a video of herself getting champagne poured into her mouth.

It appears she also celebrated with costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies at the club.

Madix and Wai were first linked when they were spotted locking lips at Coachella earlier this year. The Buying Back My Daughter actress was also photographed kissing Wai goodbye the same weekend while dropping him off at the airport.

He marked her birthday by sharing a photo of her to his Story, adding, "Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know."

Ariana and her ex Tom Sandoval were together for nine years before she discovered texts and videos that were sexual in nature from their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss on his phone. It was later confirmed the 40-year-old TomTom co-founder and Leviss, 28, had an affair for months.

When photos of Ariana and Daniel went viral over Coachella weekend, Sandoval claimed he was rooting for his former flame's happiness in an interview with TMZ.