Ray J Warns Men In Wife Princess Love's DMs That 'She's Mine!'

Getty

Ray J and Princess Love took the stage together at the BET Awards to present the award for Best New Artist -- but before handing out a trophy, the pair cleared up any questions viewers may have about their relationship status.

Their appearance at the show came after they called off a divorce for the third time back in March; the two share two children.

"Before we get into the winners, the best new artists — love wins," said Ray J, 42, before telling his wife, "I love you baby."

'"Im listening. I'm trying to compromise," he continued. "I'm never gonna let you go."

Before reading the nominees, Ray J also sent a message to any men who tried their luck with Love while they were separated. "And to all you fly guys out there that’s been in my wife's DMs when we wasn't together — I see you," he warned, "And I just wanna let you know she's mine. She's mine!"

The couple have had their fair share of very public ups and downs during their relationship.

Love filed for divorce in May 2020, before asking for a dismissal that July. Then, in September 2020, Ray J filed for divorce. He then called it off in March 2021, before filing again in October that same year. Their third divorce attempt was called off in March.

After the BET Awards, Ray J and Love spoke to ET about their decision to call off the divorce.

"I mean love is hard. It's never easy but it always works out," she said. "And that's what it's supposed to be, right?"

Ray J added that they've overcome these challenges by "just becoming best friends and doing things that she loves to do that I love to do and just hanging in there."

"She's my best buddy I'm her best buddy. And all the friends and everybody we had around, they gotta get out of our bubble," he continued. "I think once we start locking in like that it just became super fun, you know?"

"I feel like there were a lot of people who were against us, and, I mean, even some of the world is against us," added Love. "But we have to just shut everybody out and focus on us, and our family."