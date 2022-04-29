Ray J Says Kardashians Narrative About Sex Tape Return 'Is a Lie': 'Can't Let Them Do This Anymore'

Getty

The singer commented on a post detailing the story of Kanye West purportedly flew overnight to retrieve the infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian to keep any additional footage from being leaked.

We already know Kim Kardashian got caught Photoswapping one Kardashian tot for another to preserve her Instagram "aesthetic," but according to her ex, the family is perpetuating an even bigger lie.

One of the emerging narratives as the reality TV juggernaut launches its new show on Hulu takes us all the way back to the beginning of Kim's career, when it was all about an infamous sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J.

Now, the tape is back in the center of the story, but the new story is how Kim's estranged husband Kanye West moved heaven and earth, so to speak, to retrieve that tape from Ray J in order to protect her from any unreleased footage getting out.

The new hour showed Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian being called into Kim's New York hotel room, where Kanye was waiting. He said he had just gone to LA and back to pick something up for Kim.

"So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I want to show you guys what he got me," she then explained, getting choked up and teary-eyed as she opened up some luggage in front of her. "He got me all of the sex tape back!"

She explained that Kanye "met up with Ray J at the airport" and got the hard drive the footage was saved on from him.

"Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done and probably a big, fat, huge check," said Kris, before Kanye said there was "definitely not no check" involved in the exchange. "We're not getting extorted ever again," he added.

It's a pretty touching story, with her family and friends amazed at Kanye's thoughtfulness and efforts to protect her and their kids. In a confessional, she talks about how it means so much, and how she and Kanye would do anything to protect their kids.

And yet, when Hollywood Unlocked shared that clip on their site, Ray J himself jumped into the comments with a bombshell comment effectively refuting the entire narrative that's been created on "The Kardashians."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"All of this is a lie smh," he wrote. "Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue -"

Since posting that comment late Thursday night, Ray J has not offered a follow up, or any more clarity as to what was "a lie" and what his truth is. But by saying that he "can't let them do this anymore," many fans are speculating he may be planning a more thorough response.

In the middle of a series of promotional pieces for his Raycon earbuds, Ray J did drop a shot of himself with the caption, "The purpose is bigger than the moment. The TRUTH is my only option. Stay Tuned."