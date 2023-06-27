Dog the Bounty Hunter Just "Discovered" He Has Another Son

Getty / Instagram

"So now instead of sorrow this, this day has a new meaning," wrote the reality star and bounty hunter on Instagram.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, just revealed he recently found out he fathered another son -- once whose birthday also happens to fall on the same day his wife Beth Chapman passed away.

The reality star and bounty hunter took to Instagram on Monday to share his joy that the day, once one filled with sadness, has taken on a new meaning to him.

"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life," wrote Chapman on Instagram. "But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day."

"So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning," he continued underneath a photo of his son and daughter-in-law. "This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi."

He didn't offer up any additional details about the man's mother or when he was born, but promised that more would be revealed in his upcoming memoir, Nine Lives and Counting, before sharing an encouraging message for those dealing with loss.

"The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON," he wrote. "For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems. Happy birthday, son. Love you both."

Including Jon, Dog the Bounty Hunter has fourteen children.

First, he welcomed his first child, Christopher, with his girlfriend at the time Debbie White back in 1969. Next, Dog welcomed Duane Lee II and Leeland with La Fonda Sue Darnell. With his second wife, Ann Tegnell, he's father to sons Wesley and James Robert. The pair also had a son, Zebadiah, who passed away as an infant.

In his next marriage to Lyssa Rae Brittain, he had Barbara Katie (who died in a car accident in 2006), Lyssa Rae II, and Rucker Dee. With Beth, Dog also had Bonnie Joanne and Garry, and also adopted Beth's daughter Cecily from a past marriage.