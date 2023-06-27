Jon Hamm Opens Up About Wedding to Anna Osceola and Potential for Kids

Getty

The Mad Men actor reveals why he finally decided to tie the knot, before being asked whether children are in his future.

Jon Hamm just got married to Anna Osceola, and the actor is opening up about the wedding and why the pair finally decided to say "I do."

While appearing on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi Hamm spoke about his recent marriage, saying matrimony "gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than 'it's my girlfriend' or 'my boyfriend' or what have you."

"[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that's what I hope – and it's the journey and it's exciting," Hamm continued. "All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things. But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week ago or so, where this sort of calm settled over me."

Hamm and Osceola got married in Big Sur earlier this week. During his podcast appearance, the actor, 52, also opened up about planning their big day.

"I was like, oh right, it's great if the [decor] has a little doodle on it that has a nice design, but at the end of the day ... I'm gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people – and it's not a very big group of people," he continued. "It's well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna."

Host Bruce Bozzi later asked Hamm if his marriage might lead to "creating a family," to which Hamm had an inconclusive response. "TBD," he responded, before adding, "All you know about is what you have today."