Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Future of Red Table Talk After Meta Cancellation

Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith's popular, provocative talk show with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris was the victim of its platform getting canceled -- so is there hope for more "Red Table Talk"?

With a new memoir coming out October 17, it's possible that Jada may be ready to move on from the oft-times provocative and controversial series. Unfiltered and unabashed, Jada put herself and her family on blast multiple times. Nevertheless, it sounds like "RTT" is never too far from her mind.

In fact, the upcoming release of "Worthy" appears to have inspired some new possible evolution for the series. The bottom line, Jada tells People the show is "definitely coming back."

"We've had a couple platforms reach out to us," she told the outlet. "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing."

As for her memoir, Jada said, "There's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book."

Without spilling any details on the idea or anything, she did promise, "We've got some really interesting stuff happening with 'RTT.'"

Shifting gears slightly to her upcoming book, Jada said that people might think they know her because of how much of an open book she's been on "RTT." Those people might be surprised, though, when they open her actual book.

"There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like 'RTT,'" she said, promising that "Worthy" will touch on "everything."

She said that there are a lot of assumptions out there about her, at the same time saying that she has to take some responsibility and ownership for them "in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself."

"In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey," she continued. "I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright."

Jada revealed the final fate of "Red Table Talk" back in April, but even then she was adamant that the show would find a new home and come back. Already a breakout hit, and winner of a Daytime Emmy Award, "RTT" could achieve even new heights on a more established platform than Facebook Watch.

It could be that the closing of that chapter could be the best thing that's ever happened to the show, though it's unfiltered nature makes it an unlikely fit for broadcast networks or basic cable. Premium networks like HBO or Showtime, though, as well as the major streaming platforms would definitely pick up some buzz in picking up the show.

In the meantime, Jada will hit the road in October for a promotional book tour to support "Worthy." Perhaps by then, she'll also be able to tout a new home and new season for "Red Table Talk," as well.