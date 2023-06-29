Taron Egerton Stepping Away From 'Addictive' Social Media After Feeling 'Removed from Myself'

Getty

The Rocketman actor said he's reached a point where he spends "too much time scrolling" and calls his public declaration a "commitment" to himself.

Another star is taking a break from social media.

In an Instagram statement Thursday, Taron Egerton announced he'd be stepping away from "addictive" social platforms for the time being -- explaining the break comes after feeling "removed from myself."

"I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

In a lengthy explanation, the Rocketman star shared how social media has impeded his relationships and work, affecting his "ability to sit and be present."

"I've gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result," the Kingsman actor explained.

"I feel a bit removed from myself. And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG [Instagram] is one of several impediments to getting me there," he shared.

"Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I'm really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us. ❤️," he concluded.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The British actor added in the caption, “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you're anything like me remember to leave your f---ing phone in the other room a bit more often. 🙄Love, T x ❤️."

Before his break, Egerton was sharing photos from the Glastonbury music festival -- celebrating Sir Elton John for "winning" the weekend.