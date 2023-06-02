Lizzo Says Constant Fat-Shaming Makes Her 'Hate the World,' Want to Quit Music, Locks Twitter

Instagram

"The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media," Lizzo writes as part of a tweetstorm lamenting the internet's obsession with her body. "All because I'm fat???? This is CRAZY."

Body positivity and a positive outlook on life can carry you pretty far, but everyone has their breaking point -- or at the very least, their cracking point. Lizzo recently hit hers, locking her Twitter account and lashing out at her haters.

In a tweetstorm on Wednesday, the "Good as Hell" singer lamented that it seems she can't get onto the platform without seeing haters coming at her for the way she looks.

"I JUST logged on the app and this is the type of s--- I see about me on a daily basis," she tweeted, sharing another person's mean tweet about her weight. "It's really starting to make me hate this world."

The cruel tweet was from YouTuber Layah Heilpern who shared a video of Lizzo performing, and commented, "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?? I wonder what she must be eating." She followed it up with a laughing/crying emoji.

In the comments, she and her followers piled on, suggesting that she must be eating a lot of fast food. Lizzo weighed in on this as well in her response tweet, saying she stopped eating fast food years ago. "I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls---."

Another tweet Lizzo shared came from a user with the handle @keeiiir who wrote, "I don't think Lizzie wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be." The user suggested "it's her brand," adding that if Lizzo is working with nutritionists, "they're probably showing her how to eat healthy and maintain her size."

To this, Lizzo countered that she's "not trying to BE fat" and she's also "not trying to BE smaller." As she explained it, "I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy." She said this is what her body looks like even when she's "eating super clean and working out."

"Y'all speak on s--- y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated." On her own feed, the user insisted she wasn't trying to body-shame Lizzo and said her tweet was taken out of context.

Lizzo's tweetstorm continued with one reading, "I HATE IT HERE," and the declaration, "The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media... all because I'm fat???? This is CRAZY."

Clearly upset in the moment, Lizzo wrote, "Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F---ING FARM..."

She was hit with a storm of support in the comments of all of these tweets, with many users suggesting that she not go out of her way to search for her name and to block all of her haters. But the singer insisted she never searches her name.

"I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s--- comes in every day," she lamented.

In her final tweet, she basically wrapped up her whole message and image, to make it real clear "for the people who haven't had an original thought or fresh air in years..."

"BEING FAT ISN'T MY 'BRAND,'" she wrote. "BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [LIKE]. THAT'S IT. THAT'S ALL."

She went on to emphasize, "My 'brand' is FEEL GOOD MUSIC. My 'brand' is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE. My 'brand' is BLACK GIRL LIBERATION."

After locking down her Twitter account to control at least some of the hate there, Lizzo continued the conversation on her Instagram page the following day. Her first post was a series of pictures of herself with a very simple message, "I hate everyone today."

By the second post, though, she appeared to have refocused her outrage. In it, she shared concert footage that expressed her feelings for Twitter specifically. "I'm sorry people on Twitter suck," read a sign she was holding up that came from an audience member directed toward her. "You are beautiful & special."

Talking to her live crowd in that video clip, she tells them, "I don't just speak up for me, I speak up for everybody, man." She went on to say that she was told that it just comes with the territory, but she pushed back that it "should never come with the territory of being a person, being a human being, existing. It shouldn't."

She continued her messaging in the caption of her post, adding, "I will never shut up about how difficult y'all make it for fat people to simply exist. Minding your business is free."

She then mused, "If the internet was limited and one comment took 24hrs to post I wonder what social media would be like."