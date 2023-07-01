These Celebs Make Their Dates Sign NDAs

Getty

From Jack Harlow to Charlie Sheen these stars are worried about privacy

It can be hard for celebrities to know who they can trust, especially when it comes to prospective romantic partners.

While it may not be the most charming thing to do on a first date, some celebs believe it’s in their best interest to ask their partner to sign a nondisclosure agreement -- or NDA. This ensures that none of their secrets can be spilled, should something go sour in the relationship. Although it may be a little awkward, it does let the celeb know that everyone is there for the right reasons.

As someone who has spent their entire life in the entertainment industry, Raven-Symoné says she’s "had to get people to sign NDAs" in almost all of her relationships. Raven admits she even asked her now-wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, to sign the paperwork a few months into their relationship. While Raven admits she was "really reluctant" to ask Miranda about the paperwork and Miranda wasn’t thrilled to sign, she eventually agreed.

"It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s just very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that," she said on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, later adding, "We both were like, 'This takes away the genuineness of it all,' but we also understood that we live in Hollywood. She knows who she is. So she did it. But she's also proven to me beyond the three pages."

Before Britney Spears tied the knot with Sam Asghari, all of her previous boyfriends had to sign an NDA. According to TMZ, when Britney first started dating Charlie Ebersol, her father required him to sign an NDA before they even went out to lunch. While Britney hasn’t spoken out about the NDA situation, there were reportedly "severe" penalties for violating the paperwork.

Jack Harlow admits getting the women in his life to sign an NDA is a very "real thing." In fact, he even mentioned it on his song "21C/Delta," where he raps, "First name, last name, date of birth / make a bad b--ch sign the paperwork." Jack says he even gets women he just plans on hanging out with to sign an NDA.

"And that’s solely to establish the idea that, 'Hey, my texts aren’t meant for your friends.' Our time together is for us. And I present it, like, 'Hey, listen, if you don’t want to sign this you don’t have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don’t want to do it that’s totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don't want this to be a thing on the internet,'" Jack told GQ Hype.

When Tiger Woods began dating his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, he had her sign an NDA -- which only became public knowledge when she tried to break the contract years later. After their split, Erica filed a lawsuit asking to be removed from the NDA, citing a law that allows the document to be nullified in cases of sexual assault or harassment.

Erica claimed that when Tiger ended their relationship, he tricked her into leaving their shared house by telling her they were going on a trip. He then allegedly had his lawyer break up with her and she was told she was not allowed back in their home. Despite the circumstances, a judge later ruled that Erica could not be removed from her NDA.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss may be married but during an episode of the Bravo reality show she revealed that whenever she and husband Todd Tucker engage in a threesome, they get their third party to sign an NDA before taking things to the bedroom.

In 2018, it was revealed that Charlie Sheen commonly asked his partners to sign NDAs when a woman sued him for exposing her to HIV. In her lawsuit, she claimed that Charlie only told her about his HIV status after they had unprotected sex and when she tried to find out more information about his condition for medical purposes, she says she was coerced into signing an NDA. Charlie later claimed she was an extortionist but did confirm that the woman had signed an NDA before they got intimate.