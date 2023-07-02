Ezra Miller Lashes Out After Expiration of Protective Order Filed Against Them

Getty

A year after a protective order filed against Ezra Miller by the mother of a minor, the order has expired and "The Flash" star is speaking out about being "unjustly and directly targeted," as well as continuing to focus on their wellness.

The order was filed June 30, 2022 by the mother of a then-11-year-old child, who accused them of acting inappropriately toward the child and harassing the family, per The Daily Beast.

"I'm encouraged by today's outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protection order was halted," wrote Miller in a lengthy statement posted to their Instagram.

They went on to argue that protective orders are to "provide safety" to people "who are in danger." Then, referring to this one filed against them, MIller continued, "They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services."

Miller went on to claim they "have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions." Miller went on to urge the media to "take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks."

Shifting gears slightly, the star wrote, "On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me."

"Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me -- I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support," Miller concluded their statement. "You have my undying gratitude, admiration and love."

In a statement to Deadline, Miller's attorney Marissa Elkins claimed that the restraining order was "based on untrue allegations," emphasizing that Miller was "never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults."

Two months after the initial filing and amid a flurry of controversies beyond this one, Miller checked themselves in for treatment, citing "complex mental health issues." They apologized and said they were committed to doing the work.

At the premiere of "The Flash," Miller thanked their fans and supporters for sticking by them. Also sticking by them was Warner Bros. Discovery, which put a lot of push behind the film, anticipating it to be a major blockbuster and game-changer for the superhero industry. Instead, it flopped pretty hard, leaving its proposed sequel, and Miller's future in the DC Universe, uncertain.

For the most part, new DCU heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are employing a blank-slate strategy, having just announced their new Superman star David Corenswet, taking over for Henry Cavill. "The Flash" delved into the DC multiverse, tying together just about everything, which means there's room for everyone.

One of the reasons American fans cited for rejecting the film, though, is the controversies that swirled around Miller a year ago. The actor was reportedly seen choking a woman outside of a bar, harassing patrons, throwing a chair, attacking a couple in their home, grooming, and stealing alcohol from a neighbor, with most of these alleged incidents happening mid-2022.

This past weekend, more than 1500 theaters dropped "The Flash." The film underperformed in its first week, bringing in $55 million and falling short of its predicted $70-75 million. The box office take then dropped more than 70 percent in its second weekend. All of this stands opposite a production cost of $200-$220 million and an additional $100 million in marketing.