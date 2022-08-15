Ezra Miller Reportedly Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues'

Getty

A new statement and apology from "The Flash" star comes following their most recent legal troubles in Vermont where they were charged with felony burglary.

The embattled star of one of the most pivotal films for the future of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Extended Universe has announced that they will be seeking treatment.

Even as fans had been eagerly awaiting the release of "The Flash" solo film, starring Ezra Miller, the actor has found themselves embattled in a series of legal incidents and controversies.

Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont for an incident involving stolen bottles of alcohol taken from a residence while its owners were away, as TMZ reported last week.

Now, Miller is taking responsibility for their actions and offering an apology with a new statement released to Variety. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said Miller.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," the statement continued. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The announcement also comes on the heels of a report that Warner Bros. Discovery was looking at three possible paths forward for the embattled "Flash" film amid Miller's ongoing controversies.

According to a source for The Hollywood Reporter, Miller seeking treatment was the first of those options. If that report continues to prove true, Miller would then do an interview in which they addressed their controversial behavior. "The Flash" could then be released, however, Miller would only participate in limited press.

Other options included releasing the film with minimal involvement from Miller and severing ties with the actor for future projects. Finally, the most costly option for the studio was the possibility of just scrapping the film altogether, much like they did recently with "Batgirl."

This statement and Miller entering treatment follow months of controversial incidents involving the actor. In June, the parents of an 18-year-old woman named Tokata Iron Eyes claimed in a court filing that Miller had been grooming their daughter for years.

The two filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, according to TMZ, seeking a restraining order for their daughter against Miller, whom they say is "on the run" with her. Iron Eyes, however, gave a different version of events.

Back in April, the "Justice League" star was arrested while in Hawaii for second-degree assault after an alleged chair-throwing incident in a friend's home after Miller was asked to leave.

Miller was also arrested the month prior after an incident at a bar where they allegedly snatched the microphone from a woman singing karaoke and lunged toward a man playing darts.

The actor has been involved with the DCEU since appearing as The Flash in the 2017 "Justice League" film (and it's 2021 "Zack Snyder's" version). They reprised the role for small cameos on The CW's "Arrow" and HBO Max's "Peacemaker" in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Featuring Michael Keaton's Batman among other alternate versions of DC's most famous characters across film and television, the oft-delayed "The Flash" has been considered a key piece for WBD, setting the stage for the future of the DCEU.

"The Flash" is currently set for a June 23, 2023 theatrical release.