7 Celebrities Who Don't Ever Want To Retire

Getty

“I'm still working because I learn something new all the time.”

While most of the world is waiting for the moment they can retire from their 9-to-5 job, some celebrities have their fingers crossed they never have to walk away from their career.

For these stars, heading to a movie set or the recording studio is a pleasure -- and keeps them young at heart. They have no interest in retiring, and if they can have it their way, they’ll be working for as long as they can!

Find out which stars have no plans to retire…

Jay Leno recently admitted that at 73, he has no plans to retire any time soon. Despite some recent accidents, including an explosion at his car garage, he says he’s “doing good.” He added that it would take something much more drastic to force him to retire, like a stroke.

“Then you slow down. That’s when you retire -- when you have your stroke,” Jay joked to Page Six, later adding, “Look, when you’re in my position, when you’re any kind of celebrity, you’re luckier than most people. So when something bad happens to you, you can’t whine and complain about it because bad things happen to people every day -- either they get burned or they get cut -- and they don’t have the financial wherewithal I did. So I just make jokes.”

At age 93, Clint Eastwood knows that many people wonder why he hasn’t retired just yet. He says that his continued career is actually his secret to life because he believes it’s important to never stop learning. Clint says it would be a “dream” if he could continue working, even when he’s 105.

“That's the secret to life, really -- never stop learning. It's the secret to career. I'm still working because I learn something new all the time. It's the secret to relationships. Never think you've got it all,” Clint once told Esquire.

Judi Dench has no plans to retire -- even if she loses her vision. The longtime actress, who suffers from advanced macular degeneration, says that while she’s no longer able to read scripts, she’s working on finding new ways to learn her lines. And as long as she “knows there aren't things to fall over,” she says she’ll keep acting.

“I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see. It's bad. But I've got to teach myself a new way of learning,” she said on Louis Theroux’s BBC2 show. “I have a photographic memory so a person saying to me, ‘This is your line’…I can do that. And I have many people who can help me. I'll teach myself a way, I know I will. So long as I don't trip over doing it.”

Paul McCartney says there’s no point in him retiring because he’d probably continue to make music anyway. Back in 2013, he shared that he had no plans to retire and a decade later, he’s still making music.

“For me, the main thing is I love making music so much. If I retired, I'd still do exactly what I do. So I may as well not retire. Retire from what? I'd do this for nothing,” he told WXRT Chicago.

5. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett won’t be stepping down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway any time soon. The legendary investor has made billions running the company for the past six decades and thinks it would be “crazy” to leave his job. On top of that, he says that even if his muscles deteriorate and his stamina is gone, it doesn’t impact his ability to buy stocks and companies.

“If I quit today -- I see these people. They spend a whole week planning their haircut. That is not my idea of living,” he said at an event. “I would rather do this than anything in the world. My Social Security check is coming every day. I don't need this…I'm tap dancing to work every day. There's nothing more exciting than to get there. It doesn't get better than that.”

Christopher Walken doesn’t see retirement in his future because he says that acting is one of the only things he truly loves. In fact, he says he doesn’t actually have any hobbies and only sees a point in leaving the house if he’s working.

“I love to work -- that’s one of the reasons we didn’t have children -- and I probably won’t ever retire,” he told The Irish Times . “I’ve never had hobbies, just a strong work ethic like my father. Tennis? Swimming? Golf? They never did it for me. Acting is really what I love. I don’t really like to go out of the house unless I’m working.”

At 88, Sophia Loren is still working in the entertainment industry and has no plans to retire, especially because she enjoys embracing the “new” in life. Sophia most recently appeared in “The Life Ahead” in 2020 -- and even took home AARP’s award for Best Actress the following year.