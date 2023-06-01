Al Pacino's Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah: Dating History, Career, Education

Getty

Before the 29-year-old was pregnant with The Godfather star's child she dated Mick Jagger and was rumored to be with Clint Eastwood

Noor Alfallah made headlines this week after it was revealed she was pregnant with 83-year-old Al Pacino's fourth child.

And while details are scant on the 29-year-old's relationship with "The Godfather" star -- they've only been dating a year -- TMZ learned Alfallah is 8 months pregnant and the actor apparently was not planning on being a dad again.

Alfallah certainly has an already illustrious dating history -- including more than one icon from 1970s pop culture.

Read on for details about Al Pacino's baby mama!

Dating History

Prior to dating acting legend Pacino she was with rock icon Mick Jagger. When she dated The Rolling Stones frontman he was 74 and she was 22.

"Our ages didn't matter to me," Afallah told Hello! magazine after their split back in 2018. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It was my first serious relationship," she admitted, "but it was a happy time for me."

She was also linked with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen that same year. Berggruen was in his mid-fifties at the time of their reported romance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, she did dismiss rumors of a relationship with another seasoned and powerful man -- Clint Eastwood, now 93.

After photographs emerged of the two together in 2019 she told Daily Mail, "There is no relationship, we're not dating."

"We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last year in April, she was photographed with Pacino and Jason Momoa at dinner. After rumors circulated she was dating the "Scent of a Woman" actor she posted a photo of herself standing next to a statue.

She captioned the image: "My new date. Confirmed by 'a source.'"

Pacino was featured on her IG last month for the first time when they attended her friend Bennett Miller's art exhibition (see above).

Career & Education

Alfallah has some producing credits to her name, per her IMDB page.

Credits include 2019 short film "La Petite Mort" and as an EP on 2018 television short "Brosa Nostra."

She also has some projects in the pipeline: "Billy Knight," which lists Pacino among the cast along with Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers, and "Little Death" with Chase Sui Wonders, David Schwimmer and Jena Malone.

She was also vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony.

Back in 2021 she had a podcast producing deal with Imagine Entertainment.

Alfallah reportedly got her undergrad from USC School of Cinematic Arts and also holds a master's degree from UCLA in Film/TV Producing.

Family

Alfallah has three siblings -- Remi, Sophia and Nasser.

Her father, Falah N. Al-Falah has been married to his wife Alana for over 30 years. He is the founder of a high-end investment boutique, ThirtyOneCapital.