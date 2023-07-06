'90s Bombshells Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Reunite for SKIMS Swimsuit Campaign

Getty/SKIMS

The two former Singled Out hosts slip into black bikinis during a car wash-inspired commercial for Kim Kardashian's brand.

SKIMS threw it back to the '90s with its latest ad for the brand's swimwear line.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian's company dropped a new campaign featuring MTV's Singled Out hosts Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra in nothing but a pair of black bikinis.

In a 15-second spot shared to Instagram, the two show off their amazing physiques in pure throwback fashion -- by washing a hot rod and getting soap all over them in the process. The company captioned the video, "Everybody’s wearing SKIMS this summer! 90s bombshells @CarmenElectra & @JennyMcCarthy reunite in the sexiest swim under the sun."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Both Carmen, 51, and Jenny, 50, shared the video to their respective Instagram pages as well, using the same caption -- "It's a wet hot summer in @SKIMS Swim featuring me and my girl."

“The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing!" McCarthy said of the shoot in a press release. "It felt like we were back in the '90s, and years later we’re still having fun!"

Added Electra: "Being reunited with Jenny for this Skims campaign was such a dream. Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I'm so happy we're able to share in this iconic moment together!"

See more photos from the sizzling campaign below:

In the comments for both of their posts, the two women were flooded with compliments from their fans.

"The 'Singled Out' reunion. Zero aging has been done by either of you! Both still 10s!'" wrote one follower on Electra's page. "Iconic," wrote another, while one fan said it was the collaboration "we needed" in 2023.

"Girl you trying to break instagram? 🥵" one follower asked McCarthy, as another said, "Suddenly I'm 19 all over again! 😂😂"

This isn't the first time Kim has gone back to the '90s. In 2022, she also recruited all the supermodels of the era for another SKIMS campaign ... and sparked controversy with sister Kourtney Kardashian for participating in a '90s-inspired campaign with Dolce & Gabbana.