Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate Would Take Out Her 'Anger and Frustration' on Him

Both Collin and Hannah Gosselin, who grew up on Jon & Kate Plus 8, are sharing their story in a new VICE docuseries exploring the Dark Side of the 2000s.

Two of Jon and Kate Gosselin's children are speaking out about what it was allegedly like for them behind closed doors, while living with their mom following their parents split.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars Collin and Hannah Gosselin appear in a new promo clip from VICE's upcoming docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s, in which they paint a less-than flattering picture of being under mom Kate's roof while she and Jon were getting a divorce.

"I'm not gonna say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin, now 19, said in the footage.

"I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through," he added. "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

His sister Hannah, also 19, appears in the footage as well.

"He would be separated from us, like he would not get to come outside and play with us," she said, referring to Collin. "He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable."

When Collin was just 12 back in 2016, his mother said he had "special needs" and sent him to a live-in learning facility. In recent years, however, he has pushed back against some of her claims -- saying, "I don't see those things and I don't think anybody else sees those things, but if that's how she sees me then, you know, that's her point of view and I hope that, if we met again one day, she would understand that, you know, it's not the case."

Collin was pulled out of the institution and moved in with his father in 2018, after Jon got sole custody of the teen; Hannah was the only other of the ex-couple's eight children who also moved in with him. The other four sextuplets -- Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah -- lived with their mother. The older 22-year-old twins -- Cara and Madelyn -- graduated college this year.

Hannah and Collin just graduated from high school, with Kate reportedly attending the ceremony after being invited by Hannah. According to Jon, it's the only graduation ceremony for any of his children he attended.

"I had eight graduations this year," he told People. "I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah [Gosselin] and Collin [Gosselin]. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosselin] for nine years."

"At first it was very difficult," he added. "But now it's, you know, you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it, you know what I mean?"

"Maybe we'll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah," added Gosselin. "I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it."