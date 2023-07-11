Tom Holland Realized He Was 'Obsessed' With Alcohol During Dry January Challenge

Getty

"It just really scared me," the Spider-Man actor shared

Tom Holland is opening up about his sobriety journey following what he has called an "obsession" with alcohol.

The 27-year-old actor spoke in a recent episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast about his struggle with drinking, recalling how "all I could think about was having a drink."

"I didn't one day wake up and say, 'I'm giving up drinking.' I just, like many Brits, had had a very, very boozy December. [It was] Christmas time, I was on vacation, I was drinking a lot, and I've always been able to drink a lot," the Cherry actor shared, adding that he began his sober journey in 2022 following the holidays with a dry January challenge.

However, his decision to give up drinking for a month came as no easy feat - the constant yearn for a drink proved to be a challenge for the young star.

"I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s it 12 p.m.?" Holland admitted. "It just really scared me. I just was like, 'Wow, maybe. Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing.' So I sort of decided to punish myself and say, 'I'll do February as well. I’ll do two months off. If I can do two months off, then I can prove to myself that I don't have a problem.'"

It was then that Holland realized his problem may go deeper than a no-drinking challenge – confessing that after those two months he struggled so much he "felt like I couldn't be social."

"I felt like I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn't go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem," he said.

"I just sort of said to myself, like, 'Why? Why am I enslaved to this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?'"

Following this personal revelation, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star decided to prolong his sobriety until his birthday in early June.

"I said to myself, 'If I can do six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I don’t have a problem.' And by the time I got to June 1, I was the happiest I've ever been in my life," Holland shared, noting how he quickly began to see sobriety’s positive results.

"I could sleep better. I could handle problems better," he recalled. "Things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter."