Meghan King Reveals Wedding Gift from President Biden After Annulled Marriage to His Nephew

The RHOC alum appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, the president's nephew.

Meghan King's marriage to President Joe Biden's nephew didn't last ... but her wedding gift from POTUS is forever.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live last night, where she was put on the spot about her very brief marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, the son of Biden's younger sister, Valerie.

The two tied the knot in October 2021, just two weeks after they went Instagram official. The pair, who met on a dating app, separated shortly after, in December that same year, before having their marriage annulled in July 2022.

"Meghan, I gotta ask you about Cuffe Biden," Andy Cohen began on Wednesday's episode of his Bravo talk show. "Really?" asked King, before the host barreled ahead with his questions.

"Do you think that if you had waited longer to get married it would have gone on longer?" he first wondered, as she said their relationship actually "would have gone on shorter" and "wouldn't have gone on" at all had they maybe paused a bit before walking down the aisle.

When asked whether there was any indication the President and First Lady Jill Biden knew about RHOC or that she was once on the show before they said "I do," King said she "wasn't thinking about that." She added, however, "I think the president is well aware of the Housewives at this point."

As the questions kept coming, Cohen also asked what POTUS gave her for a wedding gift.

"This beautiful crystal bowl with the presidential seal on it," she revealed, adding that she kept it in the annulment. While it's certainly a great conversation piece, when Cohen joked that maybe the marriage misfire "was worth it," she quickly responded, "No, Andy, it was not!"

Announcing their split back in December 2021, King said, "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows -- and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams." She concluded: "At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."