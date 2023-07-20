RHONY Star Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Hair & Teeth Are 'Fake' Due to Genetic Condition

ABC

During an appearance on The View, the 55-year-old fashion designer also shared that she has "scars all over my skin" and "no eyebrows" because of her genetic disorder, incontinentia pigmenti.

The Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons is getting candid about her genetic condition.

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, the 55-year-old fashion designer -- who suffers from incontinentia pigmenti -- shared that her hair and teeth are both "fake," and she has scars "all over" her body due to the genetic disorder.

"All my teeth are fake. I paid a lot of money for them," Lyons said. "My hair is also fake. I can take it off. It's like a hat. It's not a wig."

"My eyelashes are fake. I have no eyebrows, and I also have scars all over my skin," she continued.

"So I was really conscious," Lyons added. "It's one of the reasons I went into fashion. I wanted to look better. I was constantly trying to find ways to fit in."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, incontinentia pigmenti (IP) is a genetic disorder "with distinctive skin rashes and lesions seen at birth or within the first few weeks."

After struggling to find false eyelashes she liked for a long time, Lyons decided to create her own line, which is called Love Seen.

"When I was doing a lot of red carpets, I kept trying to find eyelashes that looked good, and they were just huge on me," she said. "I couldn't wear them."

"I remember talking to my makeup artist Troi Ollivierre, and I was going on Oprah's show actually, and Oprah walked into the green room," she recalled. "He looked at me, and he looked at her, and he's like, 'Get back in that chair. We're gonna put some lashes on you and get some extensions.'"

"Because she's got a presence, and I looked like a wet rat," Lyons joked, before sharing, "I couldn't find what I wanted, so I created a line of lashes that aren't as over-the-top."

Lyons is among the cast of the RHONY reboot. Season 14 also stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Lyons is also the first openly gay cast member to appear on the Bravo series.