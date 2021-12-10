Common Reveals What Led to Tiffany Haddish Split In First Comments on Breakup

Getty

"I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out."

It's all over for Common and Tiffany Haddish -- and he just shared what led to their breakup.

The two went public with their relationship in August 2020, after going on a virtual Bumble date during at the start of the pandemic. The were were already friends after working together on "The Kitchen" in 2019, but that friendship turned to romance.

Appearing on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored this week, Common opened up about what went wrong, while heaping nothing but praise on his now-ex.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"First of all, Tiffany is, for me, one of the best people I've met in life," he began when asked what happened. "One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life. That's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."

Calling their time together "the most mature relationship" he's ever been in, he said the communication and respect between them was unbeatable. The 49-year-old rapper went on to say that most of his relationships in the past have "been on the move," due to his busy work schedule -- something he and Haddish didn't really have to worry about as much when the world shut down.

"I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship," he explained.

"I don't think the love really dispersed I just think it was like we weren't feeding the relationship. We both care about our crafts and what we do. And we care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people, it's like, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

Saying the decision to part ways was a "mutual thing," they agreed they'd continue to love and be there for each other -- but not while in a romantic relationship, "because we won't be able to give to that."

"I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out," he added.