Raven-Symoné Claims She Has Psychic Visions, Can See Into 'Another Dimension'

On the latest episode of her and her wife Miranda's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Raven-Symoné -- who starred as Raven Baxter on That's So Raven and reprises her role on the spinoff series, Raven's Home -- shared that she "truly believe[s]" in psychics, and claimed that she has psychic visions of her own.

"I believe in psychics, puns f---ing intended," she told her wife and guest Keke Palmer. "I truly believe. ... I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly."

"I can walk into a room, and read the room," Raven-Symoné added. "It's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."

The 37-year-old went on to claim that she has visions of things that will happen to her future self, but herself "in another dimension."

"I do have moments ... I really will just stare, and I will see a scene that is happening, that has happened to me or going to happen in another dimension, and I feel it in my body, and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird.'"

"They'll be times when I'm walking, and I'll trip over nothing," she continued, adding that she'll "feel in my body that I've been running."

When Keke asked Raven-Symoné to elaborate further about the version of herself in the other dimension, she said, "I don't feel like it's a woman. I don't feel like she's an actress."

"The way we connect is through our trauma," Raven-Symoné told Miranda and Keke, adding that she would "meditate" after she experienced traumatic events when she was younger. "I just allowed my spirit guides to help me, and even to this day that happens, and I feel like that too can be considered psychic."

However, the singer said her belief in psychics has its limits.