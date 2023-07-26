This Ryan Gosling-Simu Liu Video Is Trending For a Ridiculous Reason

Twitter

This Barbie press tour moment has become the new "Spitgate" with many fans applying a MIGHTY BIG magnifying glass to the red carpet interaction.

Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu had an awkward interaction on the film's press tour -- at least according to some fans online.

On Tuesday, a video of the two Canadian actors -- who both star as versions of Ken in the Margot Robbie-led comedy -- posing for photos on the pink carpet at the Barbie Toronto premiere last month has gone viral on Twitter.

An awkward moment between Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu at a #Barbie promotional event in June is going viral. https://t.co/Ktiu0ZcfSw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2023 @PopCrave

As shown in the clip, Gosling, 42, and Liu, 34, were smiling for photographers -- standing side-by-side -- when the latter put his arm on the former's back. Gosling then looked down at Liu's arm, to which Liu asked the Oscar winner if he didn't want him to touch his back.

Gosling then asked, "Do you want to?" to which Liu replied, "It's too tender, you think?"

"Yeah, it's a little bit," Gosling responded, and the co-stars then both put their hands in their pockets.

Although the context behind the moment is unclear, some Twitter users interpreted it as Gosling snubbing Liu, and described the video as awkward, "embarrassing," and even "painful."

"Oh I'd literally never show my face again," a user wrote in popular tweet.

"This is so embarrassing," a person tweeted, while another commented, "omg this is so painful to watch."

Several users took sides, sharing that they believed Gosling or Liu was in the wrong.

Meanwhile, some fans even compared the moment to "Spitgate" -- aka the online debate that took the internet by storm last year in which fans discussed whether or not Harry Styles spit on his Don't Worry Darling co-star, Chris Pine.

"This is Barbie's 'DID HE SPIT ON HIM??' moment," a user wrote, while another added, "the new harry styles chris pine."

However, there were also many people on Twitter who didn't seem to believe the video was awkward at all, and didn't see anything odd about Gosling and Liu's interaction.

"I mean you supposed to ask before you touch someone," a person tweeted.

"I think they were just trying to figure out how to pose together. That's all I saw," another shared.

Another user pointed out that Gosling and Liu's Kens have a rivalry in the film, and the two were just jokingly playing up their on-screen feud.

"I think it's their characters playing like they hate each other cause they are in competition with each other in the movie. It ain't that deep," a fan wrote, to which another replied, "Thank you. People read way too much into things. It's a press tour!"

See more reactions to the video in the tweets, below.

Oh I'd literally never show my face again pic.twitter.com/SoGUAsQO55 — Aidan (@aidanthereup) July 25, 2023 @aidanthereup

Okay is it me or has Ryan gosling come off very arrogant for this entire press tour??? — ✨Personality Hire✨ (@capricornzn) July 25, 2023 @capricornzn

I think it’s their characters playing like they hate each other cause they are in competition with each other in the movie. It ain’t that deep — Muse 🔮 (@cryptomuse) July 26, 2023 @cryptomuse

Thank you. People read way too much into things. It’s a press tour! — Charmaine (@charmnsass) July 26, 2023 @charmnsass

I think they were just trying to figure out how to pose together. That's all I saw — Ken Do11 (@KenDo11XXX) July 25, 2023 @KenDo11XXX

Really keeping it up outside the movie. pic.twitter.com/xVAtTvIfg5 — Kami Anime S (@KamiAnimeS1) July 26, 2023 @KamiAnimeS1

I mean you supposed to ask before you touch someone — 🌬 Janus Hndrxx💨 (@mizzhndrxx) July 26, 2023 @mizzhndrxx

this is so painful to watch — j (@yunjiniac) July 26, 2023 @yunjiniac

This is so embarrassing omg 😭 — Nip Tuck (@sensationmaraj) July 26, 2023 @sensationmaraj

the new harry styles chris pine — scone (@ItsScone) July 26, 2023 @ItsScone

This is Barbie’s “DID HE SPIT ON HIM??” moment 😂 — ArcherAndTiger (@ArcherAndTiger) July 26, 2023 @ArcherAndTiger