Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Got 'Stranded' at Boston Airport, Then 'Kicked Out'

Getty

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had an eventful airport experience this week, as the two got "stranded" with their two kids at Boston's Logan Airport when their flight was delayed for seven hours ... before the couple and their family were ultimately, as they put it, "kicked out" of the airport.

The couple took to Instagram to share their saga, which allegedly included spending upwards of $600 on pillows and blankets so their family could comfortably sleep in the airport.

"After 7 hours of delays the flight was kicked to the next day all together," wrote Shepard in an Instagram post. "ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area."

The couple made light of the situation, joking in the video about how Bell needed to take off her shoes "when I'm in my bedroom," which was the makeshift pile of sheets and pillows. "We made quite a home for ourselves here," Bell joked as she brushed her teeth in one of her IG Stories.

Instagram

"How much money have you spent on blankets and neck pillows?" asked Bell at one point.

"$350 but then you went, and you spent a little bit more," responded Shepard. "Could've been a really nice hotel."

"It's $600 a night to stay at Boston International Airport," then joked Bell.

"The punch line is, even though I spent $350 on neck pillows and blankets, I decided to just buy one toothbrush for the whole family to share," added Shepard.

However the couple's stay in their new bedroom was short lived, as they later claimed they were "kicked out" of the airport for unspecified reasons. The family finally found a place to stay with friends, who offered up their home.

"Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1am!!!!!!" Bell updated. "And then took us on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs and it was heaven!"