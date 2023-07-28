Lizzo Visits Hobbiton Dressed As Legolas, Plays Lord of the Rings Theme on Recorder

Instagram

"I used to write myself as the hero in my fantasy stories.. now I'm the hero in real life," said Lizzo -- aka "Lizzolas" -- of her trip to the Lord of the Rings set.

Lizzo showed her love for the Lord of the Rings franchise by paying a special visit to Hobbiton.

While in New Zealand for one of the final stops of her Special Tour, the About Damn Time singer stopped at Matamata -- where the Hobbit Holes from Peter Jackson's film franchise are located -- for a photoshoot in full costume.

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat," wrote the singer on her Instagram, accompanied with video of herself playing Howard Shore's Concerning Hobbits on her white recorder. Lizzo was clad in a long, silver-blonde wig and a green forest-esque outfit reminiscent of Orlando Bloom's elven Legolas from the 2001 franchise.

"House hunting," she also captured another set of photos which showed her roaming outside of the Hobbit homes and taking pictures in the iconic doorways with her boyfriend Myke Wright, who sadly wasn't also dressed in cosplay.

While her tour came to an end at Auckland's Spark Arena on Wednesday, she clearly went out in style -- having some serious fun in the Kiwi countryside.

Earlier this year, the singer also got to visit the set of another costume-filled show, popping up for an episode of The Mandalorian and sharing the screen with Grogu and Jack Black.

