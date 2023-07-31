Alicia Keys' Son Genesis Protects Her From Fans, Disapproves of Nipple Pasties

Getty

Alicia Keys' son was being extra protective of her onstage after many singers are getting hit with items on stage.

Alicia Keys' son Genesis is stepping up to protect his mother after the recent onslaught of celebrities getting hit with objects at their own concerts.

Keys' husband Swizz Beats posted a series of photos on his Instagram of their son on stage with Keys, who was performing behind her grand piano.

"My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage 😂😂😂😂," wrote Beats. "He a real serious one 😂 Thank you Gen we love you and your protection 😂 He didn't care she was live on stage 😂😂😂😂".

His protection comes after stars have been getting things thrown at them on-stage, including Bebe Rexha, who had a cellphone hit her in the face during a performance.

Genesis also had a problem with Keys' nipple covers, which he pointed out in a hilarious videos Keys' posted to her Instagram.

"You really going to do this mom?!" said Genesis, before pointing out her semi-revealing outfit.

"So everybody can see your boobs?" he asked his mother.

"They can't, they just see the heart," she responded.

"I've never seen somebody do that," said Genesis.

"Well, you're only eight," noted the singer.

"The worst it's gonna be is this," said Keys before showing a dance move of her waving an arm above her head.

Her son had his own counter offer and showed off a dance move squatting down so her shirt wouldn't lift.

"How about we do this?" he said.