Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs in Chicago ... After David Letterman & Lana Del Rey Go Viral for Service Jobs

Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to moonlight in the service industry.

The Shape of You singer spent his Saturday afternoon serving up hot dogs to fans at the iconic Chicago hot dog stand Wieners Circle, an establishment well known for its purposefully rude treatment of customers.

Sheeran shared a video to Instagram of the tasty occasion, with an employee introducing the singer stating "We're gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf---ker Wieners Circle, and I’m gonna teach that wanker how to make a f---king hot dog."

With fans screaming and pushing forward at a chance to get served a dog from the Thinking Out Loud singer, Sheeran couldn't help but laugh as insults started flying out at both him and the crowd.

He captioned the video, "Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary in Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x," with the singer concluding the post referencing his sold-out show at Soldier Field that reportedly became the most attended concert of all-time with 73,000 people in attendance.

Handing out hot dogs wouldn’t be the first time Sheeran has been spotted working a food-service position.

The 32-year-old musician has popped up at several local restaurants along the United States leg of his Mathematics tour. Some of the establishments include Caliente Pizza & Draft House in Pennsylvania, SQ Philips Steaks in Philadelphia, and SweetWater Brewery in Georgia.

Other celebrities who have also recently taken part in this trend of service positions include: Lana Del Rey, David Letterman, and even Prince William.

Lana was spotted at a Waffle House serving phenomenally in both her uniform and in the busy restaurant atmosphere.

Befriending fellow employee LaShawn D. Tuttle at the chain establishment, Tuttle wrote in a Facebook post that she "Had so much fun with Lana Del Rey, she is so humble, funny and such a good sport!!"

Likewise in this food affair, Prince William was seen trading his royal duties for food truck responsibilities – preparing and serving veggie burgers in a truck parked in London.

Letterman was also spotted picking up a shift at a Hy-Vee in Des Moines, Iowa – switching out a mic for grocery store bags.