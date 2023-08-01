Angus Cloud Rumored Girlfriend Sydney Martin Reacts to His Death: 'My Heart Is So Broken'

Getty/Instagram

The model, who appeared on an episode of Euphoria, shared a number of emotional posts to social media after the actor's death.

Sydney Martin is heartbroken following the death of Angus Cloud.

Martin, a model, and the Euphoria star were linked romantically after she made an appearance on the HBO series last year. Neither she or Cloud ever confirmed their relationship status and it's unknown whether they were still together at the time of his death.

On Monday, after news of his passing, Martin took to her Instagram Story and shared a black screen filled with broken heart emojis.

She followed that up with another slide showing graffiti of a Christmas tree Cloud had painted, which read, "MERRY X-MAS I LOVE YOU - ANGUS 2021." She captioned the post, "I will never let the world forget you 💔 bless bless 1 love," with some angel wing emojis.

She also shared a number of more intimate photos of the pair, in which he could be seen with his arms around Martin's waist in some, while holding her hand while resting his head on her lap in another.

In another Story she wrote, "My heart is so broken. I love you forever."

The actor's family confirmed his death to TMZ on Monday, with a statement beginning, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

He was just 25.