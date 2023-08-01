Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Move to California To Support Daughter Zaya

Getty

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shared the reasoning behind their move from Florida to California.

While being interviewed for their Parents cover story, the couple opened up about why they decided to relocate.

"There are a lot of reasons we decided California would be best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that," said Wade, 41. Zaya is Wade's 16-year-old daughter, who is transgender.

"We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow," continued the former NBA player. "She's going to be a junior in high school now and she's been able to be accepted and become her here."

Union also noted that, "When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that's not an option if my child isn't safe there."

"We have family and friends who don't have the privilege of moving. So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed," continued the Bring It On star, 50. "That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing."

The pair also spoke about how they want to teach their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James to have "compassion for herself."

"So often, we're drilled to be compassionate to everybody else, but we leave ourselves out of that compassion umbrella and let ourselves get drenched and drowned in self-loathing and self-judgment. And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can't help but live it and expect it."

"This is my first time raising a little girl from this age," noted Wade. "Zaya came to us at 8 years old and we started the process from raising Zion to Zaya. That was a different thing."

"I don't know what Kaav's going to choose for herself or her sexuality or gender. But if she does choose a man, I want her to look at that man she chooses and say you have to measure up to my daddy," concluded Wade. "So, the bar will be set high."