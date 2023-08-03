Jessie J's Reacts to Comments About Her Post-Baby Body, Snapback Culture

Getty

Despite some speculating she "can't wait" to get back to her pre-baby body, Jessie J took to social media to note how happy she is with how she looks now.

Jessie J loves everything about being a mom, including her post-baby body.

In a message shared to her Instagram Story this week, the "Bang Bang" singer reacted to the pressures of "snapback" culture, where women return to their pre-baby bodies shortly after giving birth.

"Couple of people have said to me 'I bet you can't wait to get your body back,'" she began. "I don't want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I'm getting my body forward."

Forwarding a more body-positive outlook, she encouraged other women to do the same, saying, "That's the vibes ladies. Embrace that bowddddy!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This isn't the first time the singer has opened up about the changes to her body since welcoming son Sky two months ago.

Earlier this month, Jessie posted a video of herself showing off her "side rolls," which she called "beautiful and natural."

"It HAD to change. It will be bigger and smaller in different places," Jessie said referencing body image, adding that parents need to "celebrate" their bodies. "IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL. Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn't look like after a certain time."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Price Tag pop star welcomed her first child in May with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

This happy news comes after Jessie had a miscarriage in November 2022, making her newborn a rainbow baby.