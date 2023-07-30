10 Famous Couples Who Called Off Their Divorce

Getty

Divorce may seem like the end of the road for many relationships but it doesn't always mean that a love story is over. For some couples who are willing to put in the work, filing for divorce can pave the way for a new chapter in their relationship. With some time and space, couples like Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have decided to call off their divorce and give things another shot. While it doesn’t always work out, these famous couples have all gotten a second chance at love.

In May 2023, Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. In paperwork, Kim said the couple's relationship was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" -- but it turns out that wasn't the case. Just a few months after splitting, the couple reconciled and called off their divorce.

In documents obtained by People, Kim filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. According to sources close to the couple, Kim and Kroy are now "getting along" and "trying to make it work for the kids."

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor were married for 18 years before splitting in 2017. The couple went their separate ways until 2020, when Ben moved back in with Christine and their children in order to be close to them during the pandemic. While living together, the couple found their way back to one another. Looking back, Christine says that the early days of their relationship had moved so quickly that taking the time apart helped them to get to know who they had become.

"I think we have these growth spurts even as adults and I feel like we needed just some time to figure that out," Christine said on The Drew Barrymore Show, adding, "When the pandemic hit…we had so much time to talk, there were no other distractions…it just happened organically."

3. Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin

In 2022, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from her husband Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. At the time, Sylvester said they were "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." Their split didn't last long though because just a few months later, the couple was back together and decided to call off their divorce.

"Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time. There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn," Sylvester told the Sunday Times.

4. Patrick Dempsey & Jillian Fink

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink tied the knot in 1999 but after 16 years of marriage, the couple mutually decided to go their separate ways. But over the course of the next few months, Patrick and Jillian attended therapy together and ultimately decided not to end their relationship.

"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started," Patrick told People. "You can only do one thing at a time and do it well. I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn’t either. We both wanted to fight for it."

Cardi B and Offset were first linked in 2017 and ended up getting secretly married that September. The following year, they welcomed their daughter Kulture but just a few months later, Cardi announced they were splitting. Offset ultimately won her back -- but she ended up unexpectedly filing for divorce in September 2020. Just two months later, she called it off once again.

"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye," she said on The Jason Lee Show, later adding, "I'm gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I'ma let him say it. I want him to say it, because I feel like that's really part of his story. The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had been married for 33 years when they announced they were separating in 2016 amid Ozzy's infidelity. A few months later, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction. While the couple briefly went their separate ways, they ended up reconciling and in May 2017, they renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

"For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning," Ozzy told Hello! Magazine. "I made a huge mistake. Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife."

During an episode of The Talk, Sharon added, "We never gave up on each other. I mean, I wasn't a saint. Ozzy wasn't a saint. I gave him as good as he gave me. We're just meant to be. Also, you have to realize that you can't change anyone. At the beginning, you go, 'After he's been with me a while, he'll change. He'll calm down.' You can't change anyone, so a lot of it is acceptance."

7. Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt's relationship with Hannah Lee Fowler goes all the way back to their college days and after years of dating on-and-off, they tied the knot in April 2017. The couple went on to become pregnant with their first child but right before Hannah was set to give birth, she filed for divorce, accusing Sam of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."

But just a few months later, Hannah asked the court to dismiss the case, with a source saying the couple were "doing their best every day." Sam and Hannah went on to welcome their daughter Lucy and now have a second child on the way.

8. Jennie Garth & Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams got married in 2015, just a year after meeting on a blind date. They remained together for two years before separating and then filing for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. After briefly spending some time apart, the pair ultimately reconciled their relationship 10 months later and called off their divorce.

Looking back, Jennie explained that the early stages of their relationship had moved too quickly and they needed some time apart to grow.

"We had to part ways completely. We needed that time to grow," she told People. "We rushed it too much and had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake to move so fast, and we've all had to learn and grow from that. When everything wasn't shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initiated, when things got challenging, [Dave] didn't know how to handle it as much."

9. Ray J & Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love have had a complicated relationship during which they have filed for divorce on multiple occasions. The couple first split in May 2020, just months after welcoming their second child. They ended up dismissing their divorce petition that July -- only for Ray J to file for divorce once again in September. He called off the divorce in March 2021 but then filed for a third time in October.

The couple ultimately called off their divorce in March 2023. Ray J explained their decision to rekindle their relationship was about them "just becoming best friends and doing things that she loves to do that I love to do and just hanging in there."

"For me, it's just compromising a lot more and listening and trying to understand how we can make it right, and what I can do to be better too," Ray J told ET. "I mean, when you're looking at the edge and it's about to be over for real, this is a sure thing, it changes the whole scope of things. And I'm happy we stuck in there."

10. Tiny & TI

Tiny and T.I. have been together through some bumps in the road but back in 2017, Tiny decided to file for divorce amid rumors of T.I.'s infidelity. The couple ultimately called off the divorce and have since reflected on what led to their split. During an appearance on Red Table Talk, the couple explained that it all began after T.I. returned home from his second stint in prison in 2011.

"When I went to prison I guess she felt like, 'Well now I have to figure out what I'm going to do. Because I don't have you here to continue the protocols and practices that we established in the fundamental stages of this relationship.' So when I got back the world was upside down. She kinda had an air like, 'It's my time.' I thought we were going to hit the ground running and get back to things being the way they were," T.I. said.