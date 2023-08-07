Chris Noth Denies Sexual Assault, Admits Cheating on Wife, But Says That's Not a Crime

Getty

Former "Sex and the City" and "The Equalizer" star Chris Noth breaks his silence a year-and-a-half after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in a new interview where he admits to cheating on his wife, but insists "the encounters" with other women "were consensual."

Chris Noth is breaking his silence after a slew of allegations of sexual assault caused him to get fired from CBS's "The Equalizer." In a new interview with USA Today, the actor denied the allegations, while admitted to infidelity.

"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he told the outlet. "What it isn't is a crime."

The "And Just Like That..." alum is responding to allegations dating back to December 2021 when two different women, speaking months apart, told The Hollywood Reporter Noth had raped them, followed by a third to The Daily Beast. He said at the time that these claims were "categorically false."

These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross," Noth said in a statement at the time. "The encounters were consensual."

He told USA Today that he was drawn into the allure of infidelity with all "the same excuses that many men" use. "You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, and sex is just enjoyable," he said. "Suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

With the allegations coming years after the alleged encounters, and coinciding with the highly-anticipated launch of "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That...," Noth said in a statement at the time, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

In the aftermath of the allegations, Noth was fired from "The Equalizer," cut from the season finale of "And Just Like That," dropped by Peloton and lost a $12 million deal for his tequila brand. He also has basically been persona non grata in the television and film business.

Now, Noth insists that he's going to keep moving forward as that's all he can do. "I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," he insisted. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that."

He also conceded that there was very little he felt he could do once the allegations were out there, despite his denial. "There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave," he said. "It sounds defensive. I'm not."

"There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial," he continued. "There's nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there's even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact."

While no criminal charges have been filed in relation to any of the allegations, Noth is well aware that there is still the chance of a civil lawsuit. "That's a money train for a lot of people," he said.

He's also avoided talking about it at all -- this is the first and only interview he's given that's touched on it -- "because as soon as I do, you'll get [the media] grabbing a part of it and doing it, and I don't want my kids seeing that."

Noth has two children with wife Tara Wilson: 15-year-old Orion Christopher and three-year-old Keats. He said that while Keats is too young to understand, he has had heart-to-heart talks with Orion.

The actor admitted that it's been hard emotionally and professionally. He laid low for a year, but at the same time said that he has a family to support and this is what he does.

"So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened," he told USA Today. "I have to just continue on."

"People are afraid of all this. Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not," he said. "I have to just continue on."

"It's rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them," he added. "And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life."

Noth is currently plying his trade as actor and director for a rural Massachusetts theater production of Eugene Ionesco's Rhinoceros.

This interview came as part of a new brand partnership with Samuelsohn, "a bespoke suit company launching a campaign to raise awareness about men's mental health." Noth says he is managing his own mental health during this challenging time by spending time with family, hiking, and meditation.