Raven-Symoné Reveals She Had Lipo, Two Breast Reductions Before She Was 18: 'I Got a Twofer'

Getty

"[My dad] was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?' I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'" recalled Raven-Symoné, who also shared that she had a seizure after her first breast reduction.

Raven-Symoné is opening up about getting plastic surgery when she was a minor.

On Sunday's episode of her podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the 37-year-old actress revealed she had liposuction and two breast reductions before she turned 18, sharing that she decided to undergo the procedures after being criticized for her weight.

"I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18," Raven-Symoné said to her listeners and to her wife and co-host, Miranda Pearman-Maday. "There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced."

"He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?'" she continued. "I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"

"So I got a twofer," she added. "It was just a mess, just being that young and ugh, the pain of it all."

Raven-Symoné — who starred in That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007 -- described the recovery as "painful," noting that she "disassociated." She added that she had "to go back" for a second breast reduction because her breasts were "still too big" after she "gained weight."

The Cheetah Girls star also revealed she had a seizure after her first breast reduction surgery.

"I remember waking up and seeing everything ... and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn't breathe and went back under," she said, adding that the memory of the seizure still "freaks her out a bit."

While Raven-Symoné urged other teenagers who are considering plastic surgery to wait until they have reached puberty, she explained why she doesn't really "regret" getting her breast reduction surgeries.