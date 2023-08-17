DWTS' Emma Slater Reveals Real Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce, 'Nothing to Do with Him'

Getty

Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who wed in 2018 after getting engaged live during the show, cited "irreconcilable differences" as reason for their 2022 divorce.

The professional dancer spoke on former Bachelor Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, where she said it was all about timing and kids. And it was all her.

"It's really the kid thing," she explained. "It's interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."

She noted that while she does want kids, she just wasn't quite on the same page with Farber about it. "I don't know what it is, I'm just figuring that out for myself," she explained. "It's not something I take lightly and I don't want to enter into something that I'm not sure about because I would never do that."

It was definitely something the couple talked about during their years together, but Slater described a "resistance" building in more recent years, calling that "the real friction and the real hard part."

"It had nothing to do with him," she also emphasized. "He's always been very much himself. It's me that's found it difficult to understand why I'm feeling different."

She also made sure to point out that despite going their separate ways romantically, there is still a lot of affection between the two dancers. "We're still like family, so it isn't really like the love is not there," she said. In fact, she said the fact there is still love is "the hard part" for both of them.

That ongoing love was confirmed when Slater shared a birthday tribute to Farber on May 9, 2022, a month after their legal date of separation. The couple also continued to work together, with both appearing on Season 31 of DWTS.

Farber was notably partnered with Selma Blair, who drew the adoration of the nation before withdrawing from the competition in mid-October amid her ongoing health battle with multiple sclerosis. Slater would go on to finish in sixth place with her partner, Trevor Donovan.

While the pros for Season 32 have yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be joining the cast. She'll be on hand to welcome new co-host Julianne Hough, who steps in for the outgoing Tyra Banks and will present alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.