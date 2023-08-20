Miley Cyrus Reportedly Maid of Honor as Tish Cyrus Weds Dominic Purcell

Getty

Tish Cyrus and Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell, who announced their engagement in April 2023, we wed poolside in Malibu with Miley Cyrus in blue as her maid of honor.

It looks as if Tish Cyrus has said "I do" to her new man, Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell, with her children by her side — and daughter Miley standing in as maid of honor.

The nuptials went down on Saturday, according to photos posted on Just Jared, at a beautifully lowkey poolside ceremony in Malibu, California. Miley is all smiles in a baby blue dress alongside siblings Brandi and Trace.

The bride was in a long white gown with matching veil, though the pictures did not afford much look at detail — we'll be keeping an eye out for better shots! — while the groom was adorned in black slacks and a short-sleeve white shirt.

The ground beneath their feet was covered in white petals as wedding guests were gathered opposite the pool to witness the ceremony. The wedding comes after the couple first teased their relationship in July 2022, confirmed it in November, and got engaged the following April.

Tish made that announcement on Instagram with a shot of her diamond engagement ring as Purcell wrapped his arms around her. "A thousand times…. YES," she wrote, tagging her now-husband.

While the newlyweds have yet to update their social media pages, their most recent post — which they both shared on their respective pages — is one of pride for Miley's billboards along Sunset Boulevard for her upcoming album, Used to Be Young.

"My girl on Sunset….. @mileycyrus we’re proud of you Miles…. ❤️," Tish captioned her share of the photos and video of her and Purcell celebrating Miley. For his part, Purcell captioned his, "Proud mumma bear proud @tishcyrus ❤️….. love ya both. Just rad humans."