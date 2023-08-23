Stassi Schroeder Reveals Nursery Damage from Hurricane Hilary

Getty

The ex-Vanderpump Rules star was "legit sobbing" over the damage from the hurricane.

Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark are opening up about how Hurricane Hilary damaged their home.

Shortly after Hurricane Hilary passed through Southern California, the pregnant reality star and her husband took to Instagram to share its impact on their home, captured by People.

"New baby's nursery. What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives?" wrote Clark as he showed the water damage coming into the home.

"And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time," said the former Vanderpump Rules star. "My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery 😭"

The couple share daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2, who had a health scare earlier this year. Hartford was hospitalized after she was having trouble breathing.

"Long scary day at the hospital. We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressively breathing — doctors think it's 'reactive airways disease' (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus," revealed the Schroeder, per People.