Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Breaks Down Over Addiction Battle & Arrests, Maci Voices Mental Health Concerns

After several arrests and legal woes amid his battle with addiction, Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards seems to be ready to take responsibility for his actions -- especially for his three children.

On Wednesday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 35-year-old reality star broke down in tears as his parents confronted him about his ongoing struggles following his latest arrest.

After he was released from jail, Ryan sat down with his parents, Larry and Jen, who said they found a facility he could go to receive treatment, with his mother stressing to her son that he needs to "want" to get help and "work hard" in order for anything to change. Edwards agreed to go to rehab.

Ryan's parents said they were "thankful" for his ex, Maci Bookout, for being a "good support" for him during his dark time. Jen said Maci recently texted him, "Tell Ryan. He's worth it." Jen and Larry told Ryan that he has to "believe" he's worth it.

Larry then hit Ryan where it hurts, telling him to think of his three children. Edwards shares 15-year-old son Bentley with Maci as well as Jagger, 5, and Stella, 3, with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards.

"Ryan, there's Bentley, there's Jagger, and there's Stella -- the love of your life," Larry said. "They might someday experience the same things that you are experiencing right now."

"Think about what she might go through," he continued. "Think about where she might wind up if you're not there to protect her because I won't be here forever. Son, you gotta start making some good decisions."

Ryan became choked up hearing his dad's words, and nodded his agreement.

"You promise? Promise?" Larry said, to which Ryan replied, "Yeah. I promise."

Elsewhere in the episode, Ryan reached out to Maci, asking her to meet up with him to talk. While at the restaurant, Edwards discussed his decision to go to a treatment center for 30 to 45 days, admitting that he doesn't "like myself when I get f--ked up."

Ryan and Maci also agreed that the former would tell Bentley about what's been going on with him, before Bookout then voiced concerns about Edwards' mental health after he said his "chest is so tight."

"Are you anxious?" she asked Ryan, who replied, "F--k yeah. I'm anxious because I either got f--king court every day or you don't know when the f--king police are going to knock on your door or some bulls--t."

Maci brought up how she heard that Ryan was put on "suicide watch" after his latest arrest, noting that she was "really worried" and that he needs to "talk to somebody about that."

"It would be devastating to a lot of people if you weren't here," she said. "I'd rather you be a pain in my ass, but be here than not."

"So next time, just call me," she added as Edwards -- who was visibly emotional -- wiped away tears.

In a confessional, Maci became emotional as well, breaking down in tears as she discussed Ryan's struggles with addiction.

"I think obviously with him being an addict, that's big, that's a big mountain to climb," she told the MTV cameras. "You're always afraid that call's gonna come that day or that night. ... You're just waiting for it to happen."

Meanwhile, towards the end of the episode, Ryan's father dropped him off at the airport, where he departed to go to rehab in Austin, before it cut to Edwards sharing his thoughts in a confessional.

"I'm not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids," he said. "They don't deserve it. I'm just going to keep moving forward that way this s--t don't destroy me. I'm still alive."

The episode concluded with a montage of the families at home, in addition to footage of Ryan pulling up to rehab, where he underwent a breathalyzer test.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.