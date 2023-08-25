Alyson Stoner Was 'Uncomfortable' About First Kiss Being with Sprouse Twins on Suite Life

Instagram/Getty

Alyson Stoner, who co-starred with Dylan and Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, had no idea a kiss was in the works when they auditioned, but "it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever's scripted."

Alyson Stoner had to share her first kiss with someone she had no romantic feelings for and with all of America — or at least the parts watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody when she locked lips with Dylan Sprouse.

Stoner was 12 years old when the show kicked off, while twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse were 13. On the latest episode of Stoner's Dear Hollywood podcast, they said they felt "young and uncomfortable" all around that experience.

Stoner said that they were unaware a kissing storyline was in the works when they first auditioned for the role of Max, the boys' friend on the show.

The script with the kiss was received after Stoner had taken the role and already filmed a previous episode, so they said they felt obligated to follow through with this next chapter in their character's storyline.

"Writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode and it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted," said Stoner. At the time, per the script, Stoner said they "had to kiss both twins."

"Did I know that when I auditioned for Max? No," said Stoner. "Was I ready for that? No." But they "didn't want to be difficult" as a newer actor on the show with only a recurring role. Ultimately, they only wound up kissing Dylan.

"I felt like this is part of my job. I chose to audition for this project. It's only a character." Stoner explained that this is how they tried to justify giving away their first kiss. "Okay, I can have my first kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point."

Stoner would go on to date the other Sprouse twin in real life, though it's not clear if Cole had the honor of being her other first kiss. The couple dated as preteens, per Stoner on The Night Time Show podcast in 2016, so the timeline is right. Ultimately, though, Stoner said that he dumped her on her birthday.

Stoner has been candid about their challenges growing up in the spotlight, which left them obsessing over their appearance and weight, leading to "severe eating disorders, adrenal fatigue and mandatory bedrest," per a harrowing article written for People. They checked themself into rehab at 17.

In 2018, Stoner came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in a Teen Vogue essay sharing the first time they fell in love with a woman. Stoner claimed that coming out cost them a job in a children's show "because they felt I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids."

"So, there was definitely discrimination there," Stoner continued, "but the beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats."