Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Talk OnlyFans Success: 'She's Pimping Me Out!' (Exclusive)

Instagram

"I said, 'Start an OnlyFans and mama won't have to work another day in her life.' And so here we are."

While Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn Lowell may run Tyler Baltierra's OnlyFan page ... whose idea was it to start one in the first place?

"That’s her," said Tyler, pointing to his wife enthusiastically, when TooFab spoke with the couple during a recent interview for the new season of the MTV series, where they opened up about their journey into the website.

"I’ve brought it up a lot,” said Catelynn. "I would constantly bring it up, like, 'Dude, you should just start an OnlyFans. People are ooh-ing and ah-ing all the time, we should charge them for this."

"I kept telling him, kept telling him about it and one day I just pulled the trigger and signed him up," continued the reality star, 31. "Like, 'Whelp! I signed you up for an OnlyFans, here scan your face. Thank you! Let me take a picture of your ID, thank you.'"

While the content posted to the page is all Tyler, it's Catelynn who chooses what goes up, as well as who's the one talking to the many fans messaging him on the site.

"I run it, I'm the one that posts the content, I'm the one that messages people, stuff like that," she revealed. "It’s been great. People are always really respectful on there. I definitely want to make it more broad, like Tyler and I going on and doing lives and reading comments on there. I think that would be funny. Relationship stuff would be funny on there."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I mean, she's doing something right!" chimed in Tyler. "It's at almost [top] .2 percent of all the creators, so people are telling me that's a good thing."

"That’s a great thing!" Catelynn interjected. "I told him this for months, I said, 'Start an OnlyFans and mama won't have to work another day in her life.' And so here we are."

While Tyler says some of the material on there can get a little spicy, the two aren't planning to go full X-rated anytime soon.

"I mean, she's posting stuff that I send her. Like, just flirting as husband and wife, so, based off of that, I mean, it's pretty out there! She's putting me out there," quipped Tyler. "She's pimping me out!"

"And people are like, 'Oh, you're gonna do couples things on there?' and I'm like, 'I would never,'" added Catelynn. "We have daughters, we're not doing porn on OnlyFans. Okay, that's gross."

Tyler, however, isn't embarrassed by the attention he's getting on the platform or from the pictures and footage his wife has already decided to share with their fans.

"[Catelynn] asked me about it, and I said, 'Listen, they're your photos anyways, they're your videos, you do with it what you want to do with it. It’s up to you,'" shared Baltierra. "And I'm pretty secure, so like go ahead, you can post whatever you want girl I'm good."

With a laugh, he added, "Just let me know what the numbers are."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c.