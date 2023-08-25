Sopranos Star Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans

Instagram

Sopranos fans can now pay $15 to access the steamy content.

Drea de Matteo, star of the hit series The Sopranos, has created her own OnlyFans page.

The actress, 51, took to her Instagram Stories to share the news that she started an OnlyFans, which she says is "live now." The actress posted a selfie of herself engulfed in a flame effect, with a caption that read, "ONLY FANS IS LIVE NOW," she wrote, directing followers to the link in her bio.

The profile, which already has three post and has racked up almost 700 followers, reveals a profile picture of Drea sitting on a bed naked, except for a pair of boots, smoking a cigarette.

Instagram

Her bio simply states, "The Sopornos," a clever take on the HBO series she starred on and the kind of content that OnlyFans is known for. The profile also has an up-close bikini photo as its banner.

It's unclear at this point just how racy De Matteo plans to be on the site, as not everybody on it posts fully nude or explicit material. What we do know, however, is that a subscription to her page will set users back $15 a month.

Drea starred in The Sopranos throughout its 1999-2007 run, playing Adriana La Cerva in the first five seasons. The actress even won an Emmy for her performance in 2004.